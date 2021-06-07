Williamsport, Pa. — Authorities in Williamsport conducted a serious of arrest stemming from drug transactions with confidential informants or undercover agents.

Williamsport man charged after three crack sales to undercover agents

Timothy James Harman, 30, of Williamsport was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of third-degree felony criminal use of communication facility after police said he sold crack to an undercover agent.

Officers said Harman sold crack to a detective three times in March of this year. That included twice on the same day.

Harman is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in Lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.

Police discover 10 grams of cocaine inside aspirin bottle

On Feb. 25 Officers from the Williamsport Bureau of Police said they found 10 grams of cocaine as they search an apartment on Rose Street in Williamsport.

Cornelius Drummond, 56, of Williamsport was charged with one court of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver after the discovery by authorities.

Drummond has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 15 with Judge Christian Frey. He is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in Lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.

Williamsport man charged after selling cocaine to confidential informant

Corey Oliver, 29, of Williamsport is being held on $10,000 monetary bail after officers said he sold .60 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant.

Detectives said the cocaine was exchanged for $100 near Park Avenue in Williamsport. Oliver was charged with criminal use of communication facility and manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Both are felonies.

Man charged with felony after police witness cocaine deal with CI

A Williamsport man was charged with third-degree criminal use of communication facility and felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver after authorities said they setup a deal for crack cocaine from a suspected dealer on Jan. 19.

Authorities said Carolos Acosta, 25, of Williamsport delivered .81 grams of crack cocaine to an informant inside an apartment. Acosta is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in Lieu of $15,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian David Frey on June 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Man charged with felony after police said he delivered crack cocaine in Williamsport

Phillip Trent Coleman, 31, of Williamsport was charged with a felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture and deliver after police said they witnessed him deliver a bundle of crack cocaine to a confidential informant.

Coleman was observed running into a well-known drug house on Memorial Avenue and give the CI the bundle after returning to a vehicle, according to police.

Cole is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.

Man held on $10,000 bail after hand-to-hand sale of suspected methamphetamine

Stanley Sylvestre, 32, of Bloomsburg was charged with a felony and held on $10,000 monetary bail after he delivered 1.77 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover agent.

On March 23, authorities said Sylvestre exchanged the methamphetamine for approximately $100.

Sylvestre is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 15 with Judge Christian David Frey.

Williamsport woman captured on video selling crack cocaine: Williamsport Police

On Feb. 11, Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit Detectives said they recorded a sale for crack cocaine on Glynn Avenue in Williamsport.

Sabrina May McCarty, 27, of Williamsport was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. According to a report, McCarty was recorded as she met with a confidential informant and undercover police officer to exchange the crack cocaine for money.

McCarty posted $25,000 unsecured bail. She is schedule for a preliminary hearing on June 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Police arrest man on probation after they said he sold Oxycodone pills to a CI

Detectives said they witnessed a Williamsport man sell three pills of Oxycodone to an CI behind the Shamrock in downtown Williamsport.

Lawrence David Cook, 37, of Williamsport was charged with one count of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility and felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver for his alleged roll in the incident.

Cook is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8.