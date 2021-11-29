Berwick, Pa. — A Coal Township man was recently picked up for a drug warrant issued at the end of the October.

Brian K. Austin, 41, was charged with third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility and felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Austin was also charged with two misdemeanors in intentional possession of a controlled substance and use of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given three counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Agents with the Office of the Attorney General said a confidential informant contacted Austin between the dates of Oct. 21 to 26 of 2019 for the purchase of methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit filed by agents, Austin met with the informant as agents observed from a vehicle. Agents said the informant exchanged $140 for the purchase of methamphetamine.

Austin allegedly met with the informant as he walked a dog down Spring Garden Avenue in Berwick.

After dropping the dog off and getting into a jeep, Austin allegedly picked up the informant and exchanged the money for narcotics. A later search of the informant by agents turned up the substance.

It was sent to a lab and confirmed to be methamphetamine. Austin was picked up on Nov. 22 and is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Richard Knecht on Dec. 6 for a preliminary hearing.

