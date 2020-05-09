Charges have been filed against two men in Judge Jonathan Cox's magisterial district court, after an Elmira man threw a passenger into a ditch after the two had a fight.

State police from Towanda and Laporte responded to a report of a man lying in a ditch after being pushed out of a vehicle. The van "had fled the scene and then later returned," a police report says.

Michael Spencer was driving a 1998 Honda Odyssey on Route 14 in South Creek Township when Jerel Hagins, of Gillett, tried to turn the wheel, almost crashing the car. Spencer allegedly knocked Hagins out, then pushed him out of the van.

State police listed the incident as an "assault" with serious bodily injury, but it was unclear from the report what charges are being filed against each of the men. A third person, a 22-year-old female, was also in the van at the time.