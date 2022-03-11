Note: This story was updated at 5 p.m. with details from the arrest affidavit.

Shamokin Dam, Pa. – The woman who critically injured at least two people, including herself, in a violent wreck last week in Shamokin Dam has been apprehended.

Felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child were filed Thursday night against Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove. According to Chief Timothy Bremigen of Shamokin Dam Police, Risso was found early Friday morning at a location in Lackawanna County. The U.S. Marshals assisted in taking Risso into custody at 11:30 a.m. She was transported to the Shamokin Dam Police and then on to the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg where she was arraigned, and bail was set at $200,000 monetary.

Risso had more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she came barreling down Routes 11-15 in Shamokin Dam at 5:45 p.m. March 4 in a black BMW and crashed into several vehicles. Risso had her 1-year-old daughter in the backseat of her vehicle at the time.

Risso's daughter, who in a car safety seat, had only minor injuries. According to the arrest affidavit, the child was not properly strapped into her rear-facing car seat. The buckles between the legs were not fastened properly, "only the plastic clip holding the straps together for the chest" were holding her in, according to the affidavit.

Police said Risso was traveling south when she hit two vehicles at Baldwin Avenue and Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam and then crossed into the northbound lane, hitting a utility pole, and a concrete barrier before ramming into a minivan parked at Golden Chopsticks restaurant. Risso’s vehicle then went airborne and flipped several times before landing on the roof of the restaurant at 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail.

When Risso's vehicle landed on the roof, it caused part of the roof to cave inward into the kitchen area, according to the arrest affidavit. Parts of the roof and ceiling fell, hitting an employee who sustained injuries.

The engine and transmission of Risso's vehicle separated when she hit the concrete barrier near the restaurant, and then hit the north side of Golden Chopsticks. The force of the engine hitting the wall caused the building to catch fire. There was a total of six occupants in the building at the time, including a teenager who was sitting on the other side of the wall where the engine struck, according to the affidavit written by Leif Hassenplug of Shamokin Dam Police.

One of the occupants of the minivan parked at Golden Chopsticks, James Haught, 47, was injured and spent several days in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center before being discharged on Wednesday. Haught's wife, Christine, also was in the vehicle at the time. Risso was critically injured,and was discharged from Geisinger on Tuesday.

Risso’s blood alcohol content level was .327% at the time, according to Bremigen. The legal limit is 0.08%.

A short time prior to the accident, police received a call that a black BMW was traveling recklessly in the area of Bucknell Hill. Risso's vehicle reportedly was weaving in and out of the lanes of Route 15 heading south, Hassenplus wrote. Risso was traveling at speeds ranging from 65 mph to 35 mph, as she accelerated and deaccelerated. Other motorists would not pass the black BMW that was driving erratically.

Police had attempted to arrest Risso at her last known address Thursday evening and eventually tracked her down to the Lackawanna County location.

The charges filed Thursday at District Judge John Reed’s office include two counts of felony aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, causing or risking a catastrophe, driving under the influence, and related.

Risso had two previous DUI charges, one in 2002 in Union County and one in 2009 in Columbia County, according to court records.

Snyder County Children and Youth assisted with Risso’s daughter, according to Bremigen.

Risso’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 17 at Reed’s office in Selinsgrove.

