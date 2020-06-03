Lewisburg, Pa. – The driver of the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting Monday night in Lewisburg was arrested early Wednesday morning.

The shooter, who was allegedly riding in the rear of the vehicle, has not been identified and the driver said he will not “snitch” on him, police said.

Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland, was driving a borrowed light green 2009 Subaru Forester XT on W. Market Street, Route 45, in East Buffalo Township shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday. He told police he slowed down in the area of 1704 W. Market Street because “a situation broke out,” according to the arrest affidavit written by Patrolman Dan Baumwoll of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

One of the male passengers exchanged words with Daevon Bodden, 19, and Jaheem Lewis, 18, who were both sitting on the front porch. Seconds later, shots were fired. Calzada told police he did not know who fired the shots first and he drove away from the scene “because he did not want to get shot.”

A total of four people were on the porch at the time, including a 2-year-old child. A fifth person, who lives at the home, was inside when the incident happened. A woman and the child fled the scene through a back door, witnesses said. They were found safe a short time later near the Miller Center, according to the affidavit.

Both Bodden and Lewis, who reside in Lewisburg but do not live at the W. Market Street home, sustained single gunshot wound injuries. A bullet grazed the back of Lewis’s neck. Bodden was struck in his upper right thigh. Both men were transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Lewis was treated and released and Bodden was admitted Monday night, police said. A Geisinger representative did not have Bodden on their patient list as of Tuesday.

Police said Bodden returned fire in the exchange. The other two people on the porch were not injured.

Calzada told police there were two other males in the vehicle with him but he declined to identify them. He repeatedly told police he was not the shooter. When pressed about the shooter’s identity, Calzada said he “would not snitch on someone, because where I come from that’s dangerous,” according to the affidavit.

Calzada said he “was confident that shooter would come forward and do the right thing for him,” Baumwoll wrote in the affidavit. He also told police he was not directed by anyone to drive past 1704 W. Market Street at the time of the shooting.

Police reviewed video footage of the scene from a nearby business. They observed the Subaru had a driver and front seat passenger who was possibly crouched down in the front seat. A third person was seated in the rear passenger seat.

In the affidavit, police described the rear seat passenger as being a Hispanic male with a beard and some type of head covering. The male in the rear passenger seat was wearing a plaid shirt and his arms were extended out the window as he held a handgun with both hands.

Calzada was arraigned overnight at the office of District Magistrate Jeffrey Rowe on five counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, three conspiracy counts and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. Bail was denied.

Police found the Subaru Forester XT in a parking lot at Century Village Apartments off Route 192, one mile north of the scene. The officers identified it as the vehicle used in the shooting after observing video footage. Surveillance video from the housing complex showed Calzada parking the vehicle and exiting with two other men, then walking away within five minutes of the shooting, according to the affidavit. On Tuesday, police obtained a warrant from Rowe’s office to seize the vehicle.

Calzada and the two other men, which included the Subaru’s owner, were detained on Tuesday for questioning. The men were at a hotel in Lewisburg where the vehicle’s owner works.

The vehicle owner told police that he loaned the Subaru to Calzada for repairs. Calzada was not to use the vehicle other than for the purpose of test driving it, the owner told police.

The vehicle owner knew nothing of the shooting and he was not involved, according to the affidavit. Calzada, who was questioned separately at the Union County Sherriff’s Office, corroborated the story.

The weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered.

Police obtained a warrant from Rowe’s office Monday night to preserve evidence at the scene. They found multiple shell casings from a .40 caliber handgun inside the home as well as outside. Another bullet discharged was found across the street at 1803 W. Market Street.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police have been investigating the case. Officers from Mifflinburg, Milton and the Union County Sheriff’s Office are assisting.