Klingerstown, Pa. — State police at Stonington are looking for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that injured a horse in Jordan Township, Northumberland County.

Corporal Daniel J. Woody says an unknown vehicle struck a fence at 405 Old State Road sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday Aug. 26 and 8 a.m. Sunday Aug. 27. A 2-year-old horse in the pasture sustained severe injuries as result. Woody says the driver did not stop and fled the scene heading west toward Klingerstown Road.

Troopers suspect the vehicle is red/maroon in color with damage to the front headlights, side mirrors, and roof.

Anyone with information or surveillance is asked to contact Cpl. Woody at PSP Stonington at 570 286-5601.

