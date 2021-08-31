Lewisburg, Pa. – A driver who rear ended a vehicle on Route 45 in East Buffalo Township, killing an 8-year-old boy, has been charged with homicide by vehicle in Union County.

The driver, Roger L. Kline, 68, of Beaver Springs, told police he was looking at his cell phone the afternoon of July 12 when he rear ended a blue Ford sedan driven by Cody Zerby of Lewisburg, according to the arrest affidavit.

Landyn Zerby, 8, was in the back seat of the sedan at the time and suffered severe injuries. Zerby was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital and was then transferred by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, where he died the next morning. Landyn had been in a booster seat at the time of the crash, which was properly secured with a seat belt.

Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder, of Buffalo Valley Regional Police, arrived at the scene of the crash shortly after 3 p.m. July 12. The crash had occurred at 4379 Route 45 (also known as Old Turnpike Road) between Salem Church and Hoffa Mill roads.

Cody Zerby’s vehicle had been traveling west on Route 45 and stopped to turn into his driveway. Zerby’s vehicle, which also had a 3-year-old passenger in the rear, had its turn signal on and was waiting to complete the left turn.

Kline’s van then hit the rear of Zerby’s vehicle at 52 miles per hour, according to the affidavit written by Snyder. The impact caused the van to roll over and hit a second vehicle, a gray Infiniti, driven by a woman with a New York state learner’s permit who Snyder referred to as “Beasley” in the affidavit. An adult passenger also accompanied the driver of the Infiniti.

At the scene, Kline told police, “‘I was looking down at my phone, and when I looked back up the blue car was there, and I hit it.’ While he was saying that, he demonstrated by holding his hand as if he were holding a phone and he looked down at this hand,” Snyder wrote.

Police seized the phone from Kline’s van and applied for a search warrant which was granted by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Police found that Kline had made an outgoing call from 3:20 to 3:23 p.m. July 12 – matching up with nearly the exact time the crash occurred, Snyder wrote.

Pennsylvania State Police assisted with the crash reconstruction and investigation. The investigation concluded that Kline did not apply his brakes until a half second before impact. “No physical evidence was observed at the scene to indicate that any evasive action was taken by Kline,” Snyder wrote. Snyder also noted that Zerby’s vehicle was traveling between 3 and 4 mph seconds before impact, and that the impact caused the vehicle then to push forward at 30 mph.

Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said cause of death for Landyn Zerby was multiple blunt force injuries, including a right femur fracture, bi-lateral lung contusions, and a depressed skull fracture, according to the affidavit. An autopsy was done in Allentown, which confirmed that the blunt force injuries to the head and neck attributed to Zerby’s death.

Cody Zerby, his 3-year-old passenger, Kline, and the occupants of the gray Infiniti were treated and released at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Police filed charges against Kline on Aug. 26 at Rowe’s office, which include: third-degree felony homicide by vehicle, third-degree felony aggravated assault by vehicle, summaries of following too closely, reckless driving, driving at safe speed, failure to wear seat belt, and failure to keep right. Rowe set bail at $100,000 unsecured.

Kline’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 7 at Rowe’s office.