Mifflinburg, Pa. — The holiday weekend turned tragic when a man who was allegedly intoxicated hit a man's car head-on in Union County, killing him and leaving his passenger injured.

State police at Milton say Spencer Charles, 30, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, July 1 in West Buffalo Township. Benjamin Martin, 35, of Mifflinburg, was charged with homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by motor vehicle, and DUI controlled substance.

Martin was traveling west at 2300 block of Grand Valley Road in a red Dodge Ram 2500 when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit Charles's black Subaru Legacy head-on, according to Trooper Timothy Hummel. Charles had been traveling east in the opposite lane of the two-lane road.

Martin's truck then overturned in the center of the road. Charles' car veered off the road and came to rest on the south shoulder. Charles' passenger, Wayne Kurtz, 34, of Mifflinburg, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Hummel said.

Martin was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch who set bail at $35,000.

