Lewisburg, Pa. – A driver in Union County was charged after police pulled him over and found hypodermic needles and methamphetamine.

Robert M. Boardman, 35, of Northumberland, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boardman was pulled over the night of July 12 by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton on U.S. Route 15 in Kelly Township. The troopers observed Boardman’s Chrysler Town and Country van had an inoperable driver’s side taillight and brake light, according to the affidavit. He also failed to use a turning signal as he changed lanes.

When Trooper Kyle Thorpe spoke with Boardman, he observed a black case labeled “Imperial Smoke” on the driver’s side floorboard. He also noticed two hypodermic needles inside the case, according to the affidavit.

Boardman offered to pull out the black case and open it. As he opened the driver’s side door, the trooper saw the two hypodermic needles in the case as well as a clear glass vile of an unknown rock substance that was later determined to be methamphetamine.

Police conducted a probable cause search of Boardman’s vehicle and found an additional hypodermic needle with a substance on it located above the driver’s side headboard, according to the affidavit. Boardman reportedly admitted the needle had “ice” on it, or methamphetamine.

Charges were filed on Aug. 17 at the office of District Magistrate Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. Boardman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.

