Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A driver was charged for allegedly punching a woman inside his vehicle and then abandoning her and two children in Loyalsock Township on August 30.

Bradley Andrews, 43, of Pennsdale, faces felony charges of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, a summary of harassment and various traffic summaries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Andrews was driving a 2001 Ford along the 1700 block of E. Third Street shortly before 9 p.m. when he allegedly punched the woman. The woman was riding inside the vehicle along with two young children.

Andrews left the woman and children out of the vehicle and drove off. Police located him a short time later on Route 864 in Mill Creek Township.

On call District Judge Aaron Biichle arraigned Andrews and set bail at $5,000. Andrews’ preliminary hearing is set for September 14 in front of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.