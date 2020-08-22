Williamsport – What started as a leisurely bicycle ride for a father and daughter was cut short when a driver allegedly pointed his gun at them in Loyalsock Township.

The driver, Ryan J. Kranz, 31, of Williamsport, now faces assault charges.

Kranz was driving a black Dodge Avenger on Russell Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on August 16 when the victim and his 11-year-old daughter rode by him on their bicycles.

As they passed, Kranz began honking the vehicle’s horn and brandished a silver semi-automatic handgun, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Nathan Birth of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

The victim and his daughter then hid in a garage at a residence at the corner of Russell Avenue and Sheridan Street, as Kranz drove by at a high rate of speed.

The victim later told police they fled into the garage “fearing the silver semi-auto handgun was real and that the operator of the vehicle would inflict harm with his vehicle,” Birth wrote.

Police later located the Dodge Avenger at Kranz’s home on Becht Hill Road. The responding troopers observed Kranz coming in and out of his residence multiple times behaving extremely erratically. Kranz also acted agitated, according to the affidavit.

Neighbors started to come out of their residences due to Kranz’s behavior. Kranz’s mother, whom he lives with, told police she saw him with a silver semi-automatic handgun. She also reportedly told police Kranz had pointed the gun at his head three times and attempted to fire but the gun did not discharge.

When police asked Kranz where the gun was, he said he had “ditched the firearm away from the residence,” Birth wrote. Kranz continued to act agitated and troopers tased him when he approached one of them.

Police later found the gun on the driver’s seat of Kranz’s vehicle, which turned out to a “replica, air pistol,” according to the affidavit. Upon searching his home, police also found an additional silver firearm and an unloaded silver revolver.

Kranz was taken into custody and was transported to UPMC Williamsport for a mental health evaluation, Birth wrote.

He was charged with a felony of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor of simple assault, several counts of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another.

Kranz was remanded to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for August 24 at the office of District Magistrate Gary A. Whiteman.

