Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly kicked in a locked door while a woman slept inside the residence.

Tyler Moore, 31, of Jersey Shore posted $15,000 unsecured bail on Oct. 20 and was released from the Lycoming County Prison, charged after being accused of kicking a door in and causing approximately $529.77 in damage.

Upon forcibly entering the residence, Moore was informed that the police would be called. He allegedly left without further damaging anything in the home.

Along with a third-degree felony trespassing charge, Moore was also charged with third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was being held at the Lycoming County Prison until his bail was changed on Oct. 20.

In 2017, Moore was charged with second-degree misdemeanor assault. According to court documents, he was also in 2016, with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

