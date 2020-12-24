Sunbury, Pa. — According to the Sunbury Police Department, two individuals are facing felony charges after an alleged altercation on Dec. 11.

According to a criminal complaint, Gordan F. Murray, 52, and Kandra Arlene Jones, 32, both of Sunbury, got into a fight that allegedly turned physical. Officer Aaron Doyle was dispatched to the scene and claimed Jones said she was assaulted by Murray. Doyle said Murray was waiting on the front porch of the residence when both he and Officer Dara Golden-Kieski arrived.

Doyle said once Murray was cleared of weapons, it was discovered he possessed marijuana and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue on it.

According to Doyle's interview, Murray said he was there to collect his belongings. Murray told officers that Jones wanted money and allegedly attacked him with empty hands.

According to the complaint, Jones was able to grab a large knife and cut or stab Murray in the back. Doyle said Murray had a one-inch laceration on his mid back near the spinal column.

Doyle said he called EMS, who arrived on scene and treated Murray. According to the complaint, Murray was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

According to the report, Officer Kieski interviewed Jones, who told her the knife was located in her room. Jones told Kieski she was allegedly strangled multiple times by Murray.

Kieski said Jones told her Murray punched her in the mouth three times. Jones also told Kieski, Murray allegedly held the knife to her throat.

Officer Doyle said he met Jones and Kieski in the living room and was taken to the bedroom to recover the knife. As officers received the knife from Jones, there was marijuana in a plastic bag, a grinder, and a multicolored smoking device with alleged marijuana residue on it in plain sight.

Jones told both officers she did not want the items taken, saying they belonged to her.