Beech Creek, Pa. – The Dollar General in Beech Creek was robbed at gunpoint by two out-of-state suspects this morning, state police at Lamar report.

Carlos M. Pacheco Cortes, 33, of Brooklyn, New York, and Sonia Santana, 22, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were taken into custody this morning and currently are confined to the Clinton County Prison.

Police allege that Cortes and Santana entered the Dollar General around 8:56 a.m. this morning, filled a cart with merchandise and attempted to leave without paying for the items.

"When confronted, Pacheco Cortes brandished a black revolver and pointed it at the clerks," Trooper Braniff said.

The pair reportedly fled south on State Route 150 in a black Dodge Caravan with New York plates, failing to stop for troopers.

"A pursuit was initiated on I-80 West from milepost 158-143 and reached speeds of 120 mph," police said.