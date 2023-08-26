Herndon, Pa. — The owner of a dog rescue in Northumberland County was charged with several misdemeanor counts of animal neglect after authorities discovered the animals were kept in unsanitary conditions without proper veterinarian care.

The charges were filed on Aug. 11 against Anne M. Gibbs, 59, operator of K9 Hero Haven in Herndon. The rescue takes in retired military and police dogs. Officials removed 12 dogs from the rescue complex, according to court documents. The unsuitable conditions were discovered on June 6 after Dog Warden Kristen Penn visited the rescue at 176 Mahanoy Creek Lane for a routine kennel inspection.

Penn noted that many of the dogs, which included Belgian Malinois and German shepherd dogs, had feces in their kennels and in their coats. Some dogs had matted fur, and one dog reportedly had waste in its water bowl. Several of the dogs appeared to have issues with their paws or hind legs that required veterinarian care, according to the affidavit written by Sgt. Gregory Jordan of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Jordan went to the property later that day and saw the poor conditions of the dogs in outdoor kennels. He knocked on the door of the residence, but no one answered. A day later, Jordan, along with state police and a veterinarian, came back to the rescue with a search warrant. Jordan went through each outdoor kennel and found many had feces inside, some with water bowls that had waste in them. One dog had a wound in his ear with flies on it, according to the affidavit.

Jordan also noticed a Malinois-type dog "Bendix" that appeared underweight with visible ribs. Gibbs told Jordan the dog was not underweight when she received him several months ago and that he had an upcoming appointment on June 13 at a veterinary office. Jordan also noted in the affidavit that 18 dogs were inside her residence in unsanitary conditions.

Jordan and his team seized the dogs and conducted forensic exams on them at the SPCA. The dogs were found to be in poor condition, with ailments including dental disease, ear infections, malodorous matted coats, and parasites, according to the affidavit. Gibbs had asked Jordan for more time to clean and did not want him to seize the animals. She told Jordan that she was going to break ground soon on a new larger facility, Jordan wrote.

This is not the first time that authorities had talked with Gibbs regarding the conditions at the rescue. During a visit in 2021, a PSPCA officer had advised Gibbs of the animal cruelty and neglect laws relating to keeping the dogs in clean and sanitary conditions. The officer left a copy of the laws which included requirements for providing a sanitary shelter and necessary veterinarian care, Jordan wrote. The officer offered Gibbs assistance with placing dogs if she would become overwhelmed and unable to provide proper care.

Jordan concluded that at least five dogs were in urgent need of veterinarian care and 12 had been living in unsanitary conditions. Gibbs was charged with five misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals -vet care, five summaries of neglect of animals - vet care, and 12 summaries of neglect of animals - shelter/protection.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 3 at the office of District Judge Michael Toomey.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.