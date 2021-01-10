Dog injures ducks, dog owner charged in Mansfield
- First News Now
-
-
Pa. State Police Release via First News Now
Mansfield, Pa. - On Monday, January 4, 2021, around 11:41 a.m., the Pennsylvania State Police responded to investigate a reported dog law violation at 295 Erway Road in Covington Township.
62-year-old Jon Bowers, of Mansfield, Pa., owned two "pitbull" type dogs that had entered the property of 21-year-old, Isaiah Erway, of Mansfield, Pa., and allegedly injured a few ducks.
It was noted by police that this incident occurred as a result of Bowers' failure to confine his dogs to his own property.
Charges have been filed through Mansfield District Court 04-3-03.
