Pa. State Police Release via First News Now





Mansfield, Pa. - On Monday, January 4, 2021, around 11:41 a.m., the Pennsylvania State Police responded to investigate a reported dog law violation at 295 Erway Road in Covington Township.





62-year-old Jon Bowers, of Mansfield, Pa., owned two "pitbull" type dogs that had entered the property of 21-year-old, Isaiah Erway, of Mansfield, Pa., and allegedly injured a few ducks.





It was noted by police that this incident occurred as a result of Bowers' failure to confine his dogs to his own property.



