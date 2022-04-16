HARASSMENT
NCPA

Mifflinburg, Pa. — Dog feces in a yard sparked a fight between a man and woman in Union County. 

Victoria Lentz, 26, of Mifflinburg, and Dillon Stroup, 27, of Selinsgrove, started pushing, shoving, and spitting at each other after they argued about the dog excrement found in the yard of a residence in West Buffalo Township, according to state police at Milton.

Police were dispatched on April 13 at 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 2500 block of Dietrich Road for a report of a verbal argument that turned physical.

Both Lentz and Stroup were cited with harassment at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. 

