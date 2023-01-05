The arrest of Pennsylvania resident Bryan Kohberger in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students has brought attention to the use of DNA databases in criminal cases.

Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, has been charged with murder and felony burglary for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

According to a law enforcement source, authorities were able to match DNA from the crime scene to a sample on genealogy testing website GEDmatch. The matching DNA was submitted by a family member of the suspect.

The use of DNA databases by law enforcement in criminal cases can vary, and GEDmatch has a policy in place where users must opt-in for their information to be accessible to police.

GEDmatch allows investigators to use the platform to compare DNA samples from unidentified remains and violent crimes, such as sexual assault and homicides, against the DNA samples in the GEDmatch database. Only those samples from users who have actively opted-in for such comparisons are included in the search.

According to a FOXBusiness report, the FBI has declined to say what DNA databases and genealogy platforms it uses.

