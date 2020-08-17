Lycoming Township, Pa. -- Police were called due to a disturbance "involving a knife" on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. at the Cogan Station Family Market, 3725 Lycoming Creek Road, Cogan Station. While responding to the call, police were advised that someone had been stabbed.

Police from Lycoming Township, South Williamsport Borough of Police, Pennsylvania State Police, as well as EMS from Hepburn Township Fire Department responded to assist.

A crowd of approximately 25 people were arguing in the street near the market. Police located two individuals, one man with a large laceration on his face and one woman with small scratches on her neck. Neither of the individuals appeared to have been cut or stabbed, according to a press release from Old Lycoming Township Police Department.

Police are still attempting to identify one of the actors, who struck the man, causing the cut on his face. According to Lycoming Township Police Department, the unidentified actor was described as being a white male with tattoos, wearing a yellow colored shirt.

The man in the yellow shirt is still at large and was last seen running into the adjoining trailer park located at 3731 Lycoming Creek Rd.

Police are asking anyone with information on the man's identity to contact Old Lycoming Township Police Department at 570-323-4987.