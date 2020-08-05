Clinton Township, Pa. – The disappearance of a 15-year-old boy Sunday morning in Clinton Township prompted the deployment of a water rescue team, though the boy was later found asleep in a nearby area.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, the boy was reported missing from the 400 block of Tebbs Road shortly after 3 a.m. August 2. Because of the location’s close proximity to the Susquehanna River, a water rescue team in Lycoming County was sent to the area.

The boy from Salladasburg was found a short time later “highly intoxicated and asleep under a camper,” according to a public information release from PSP Montoursville.

The boy was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness.