Northumberland, Pa. — On Feb. 5, Sunbury Police Officer Rachael Shear responded to a call for a disturbance at 232 Orange Street.

Shear said during her conversation on the phone, the caller told her if they did not get his roommate out of the residence, he was going to kill him.

Shear said as she arrived on scene, she was contacted by Constable Sam Spigeimeyer, who said a man identified as Michael R. Leitzel, 61, of Sunbury, said he was going to shoot his roommate.

According to the report, Shear spoke with Leitzel, who allegedly told her, “I’m going to shoot him (Leitzel’s roommate) if he doesn’t get out of my house! He won’t stop.”

Shear said she then placed Leitzel under arrest for terroristic threats. According to Shear, she spoke with both Leitzel and his roommate earlier in the day. Shear said they both agreed to part ways during the interview.

Leitzel was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and a third-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct to engage in fighting.

Leitzel is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in Lieu of $75,000.