Selinsgrove, Pa. — Police say someone stole a dirt bike from a tow lot in Snyder County.

Employees at A-1 Towing on Route 15 in Monroe Township discovered around May 1 that the green and black 2018 Kawasaki dirt bike was gone. State police at Selinsgrove say it was last seen on March 29.

The dirt bike model is KX252A and is valued at $4,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570 374-8145.

