Watsontown, Pa. – A suspect stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from a fueling station in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, and took off without paying, police said.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the unknown suspect came to Central Builders Supply Company on Clemens Road sometime between 12 p.m. July 10 and 7:20 a.m. July 14. The suspect withdrew 668 gallons of diesel fuel without authorization from the company. The total value of the stolen fuel is $1,670.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.