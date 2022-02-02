Selinsgrove, Pa. – A diamond engagement ring and a Masonic ring with diamonds were determined missing from a Snyder County residence after the victims realized that someone ransacked their bedroom.

The theft, which occurred at a residence at the 300 block of Ridge View Road in Penn Township, was reported to Pennsylvania State Police on Jan. 6.

The victims told police a family member had been staying with them and had access to their bedroom while they weren’t home, according to a release. Other items that were missing from their bedroom were later found in a closet in that family member’s bedroom, but the rings have still not been recovered.

The rings are worth $3,400, according to state police. PSP Selinsgrove continue to investigate.