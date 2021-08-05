Williamsport, Pa. — In April, a Montoursville Police officer contacted the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office about a report involving a man allegedly having a physical relationship with his adoptive daughter.

Neil Wade Kemmerer, 48, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree felony incest after detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said they discovered a sexual relationship had taken place with the now 21-year-old woman. The woman, Samantha Kemmerer, was also charged with second-degree felony incest.

An investigation into the matter showed Samantha Kemmerer gave birth to a child on July 13 of this year. Detectives said after a DNA test was conducted on the child, Samantha, and Neil Kemmerer, results verified that Neil was the father.

According to the report, rumors had been circulating about a relationship between the two for years. Police allege that a Children and Youth School outreach caseworker had heard of rumors when Samantha was attending school, and both the caseworker and the district had been monitoring the situation

On June 3, Detective William Weber spoke with one of the reporting parties, who told him "it was no secret that Neil and Samantha were together," and she believed Samantha, who was adopted at age 10, had been "groomed." The witness, who police said has known both of them for years, also confirmed a report involving the two being viewed as a couple during a baseball scrimmage in the area.

On June 4, Weber spoke with Neil Kemmerer’s ex-wife, Lisa, who provided copies of new birth certificates, SSI card, and a copy of an adoptive order for Samantha Kemmerer that was dated April 27, 2010.

Weber said Lisa Kemmerer confirmed she and Neil adopted both Samantha Kemmerer and Samantha’s brother. According to the report, Lisa told Weber Samantha was 10 years old when they adopted her. The couple also adopted a second sibling group and a special needs child.

According to a police report, Lisa Kemmerer told detectives Samantha was “highly sexualized when she came to the house and Neil of course knew this.” Lisa Kemmerer said when Samantha was 16, Lisa was contacted by Samantha’s manager at work, who said they observed Neil and Samantha “making out” in Neil’s car.

On June 16, Detective Weber spoke with an individual who showed him professional pictures of Neil and Samantha Kemmerer. In the picture, Weber said Neil Kemmerer could be seen holding Samantha Kemmerer’s pregnant stomach.

According to the report, the individual confirmed Neil was the father, and they had a baby shower on June 15.

Detective Weber said on July 16, he received a call from Children and Youth about a referral from Bloomsburg/Geisinger hospital about a suspicious birth that may have been the product of incest "since Samantha's last name was Kemmerer, and her 'father' Neil Kemmerer was always there."

Samantha also refused to provide the birth father information for the child's birth certificate, the report said.

According to Weber, on July 19 search warrants were obtained for DNA samples from all parties. Weber said Samantha Kemmerer became emotional and said, “Neil is the best thing that happened to her," and "Neil can’t go to jail.”

According to the report, Samantha told detectives, “They have an attorney and are trying to change the adoption.”

On July 26, Detective Weber said he received information that an insurance packet was sent to Neil Kemmerer for the child at his former residence.

Both Neil and Samantha Kemmerer were given $20,000 unsecured bail. Neil Kemmerer is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Fry on Aug. 17 at 1:20 p.m. Samantha Kemmerer will appear on Aug. 17 at 1:40 p.m.

Samantha Kemmerer Docket sheet

Neil Kemmerer Docket sheet