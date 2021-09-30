Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Narcotics Unit have filed charges against a man after two undercover purchases for crack were completed.

Quantte Hanes was charged with several felonies after two controlled buys in Aug. and Sept.

Detectives said on Aug. 16, detectives observed Hanes complete a deal for $100 worth of crack with a confidential informant. After being searched and cleared of any preexisting narcotics, the confidential (CI) handed over .48 grams of crack to authorities.

A second deal for $100 worth of crack was completed on Sept. 27, according to detectives. A confidential informant contacted Hanes and was picked up a predetermined location. The CI told detectives Hanes gave him the crack in exchange for the money.

Hanes was charged with two counts each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility. Hanes posted $99,000 unsecured bail on Sept. 28. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 21.

Docket sheet