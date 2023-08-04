Muncy, Pa. — The suspect in a 26-year-old Lycoming County homicide case may still be out there, according to a former Lycoming County detective. The murder of 10-year-old Joline Faye Witt is one of Lycoming County's most famous cold cases that drew national interest shortly after her disappearance in 1997.

Fifteen years after Witt's disappearance, Kenneth Mains was hired as a detective at the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office. Witt's case was one he was asked to review by Eric Lindardt, who was district attorney at the time. "I talked to witnesses, family members, and I presented him my findings," Mains said in an email. "Yes, is my opinion the killer is still out there."

The case is receiving some attention again, as Pennsylvania Crimewatch recently posted a $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the homicide case.

Witt was staying at her mother's home in Muncy the night she disappeared on July 27, 1997. She was last seen by her mother at approximately 2 a.m. sleeping in a bedroom at the home at 1 Grant Street, according to Pennsylvania Crimewatch. Witt had been sleeping in bed with her cousin, who discovered early that morning that Witt was gone. There were no signs of struggle or forced entry into the home.

Shortly after, the community came together to search for Witt. Volunteers, Witt's family, and police searched wooded areas in the county for more than a month, but to no avail. On Sept. 6, 1997 two hikers discovered Witt's badly decomposed body on Bald Eagle Mountain along Route 554 in Armstrong Township. A forensic pathologist determined the cause of death to be violent homicide, according to Crimewatch.

Although several suspects were interviewed, some believed Witt's uncle, Bruce Longenecker, was her killer. Witt, whose parents were divorced, stayed with her mother, Linda, on weekends in the home she shared with her brother Bruce and sister-in-law, Christina. Some believe Longenecker had touched Witt inappropriately. Mains says he has not seen any evidence that Longenecker sexually abused Witt. Longenecker unfortunately took his own life on Nov. 4, 1997.

"Is Bruce a suspect? Yes, but I can say that my analysis of the case pointed me to a different suspect who is still alive and living in Lycoming County today," Mains said.

Mains says he was hired by the DA's office in 2011 to investigate the county's cold cases. State police were the lead investigators on the Witt case at the time. By 2012, Mains received credible information on the Witt case and followed up on it since it corroborated other information he had on the case. However, Mains was told by state police supervisors not to question anyone on the case and to instead send them to the PSP barracks.

"I have worked side by side with Jolene’s sister since 2012 to help solve this case and that is where my loyalty is and always will be…with families of victims. So, did I listen to the state police? Absolutely not. My job was to take a second look at the case and give my unbiased opinion and that is what I did," Mains said.

Mains, who has had a true crime show on the History Channel and now has a YouTube series called "Unsolved No More," says he is still in communication with the Witt family. The leads that he developed on the case in 2012, unfortunately, were only taken seriously at the time by DA Linhardt and the Witt family, Mains wrote in his email. Still, Mains commended the Muncy Borough Police Department and state police who initially investigated the case in 1997, saying they did "an outstanding job."

"I hope the new reward will lead to this case being solved once and for all. Especially for the investigators who worked the case, the community that has endured, and the family who still suffers from this tragedy," Mains said.

State police at Montoursville are still the lead investigating agency in the Witt case. A request for comment from a PSP public information officer was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information on the case may contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

