Sunbury, Pa. — Details have emerged regarding the homicide last week at Penn Jersey Food Mart in Sunbury and the capture of the accused shooter.

The accused shooter Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uruhu, 23, of Sunbury was taken into custody Monday afternoon in the Germantown area of Philadelphia after a four-day manhunt. U.S. Marshals found Uhuru at an apartment at the 5400 block of Wissahickon Avenue. Uhuru was hiding in the apartment with Daimeer Clark, 22, of Williamsport, who was wanted on a firearms related warrant issued by Williamsport Bureau of Police, according to a U.S. Marshals release. Uhuru barricaded himself in a bedroom for an hour before marshals negotiated his surrender.

Uhuru was taken back to Sunbury Monday and arraigned in front of District Judge Michael P. Toomey, who denied bail. He remains in Snyder County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing which was continued to June 7.

Uhuru is accused of shooting and killing Kareem Jakes, 30, the afternoon of May 19 at the convenience store on N. Fourth Street. Sunbury Police pulled the store's surveillance video and observed Uhuru arriving at the store shortly before 4:15 p.m. in a blue BMW vehicle, according to the affidavit. Once inside, Jakes got in line behind Uhuru at the checkout register, took a fighting stance, and hit Uhuru with his fists, wrote Sergeant Travis Bremigen of Sunbury Police.

Uhuru then pulled a handgun from the right side of his person, pointed it at Jakes and shot him several times, Bremigen said. Jakes fell backwards onto the ground and Uhuru fled the store in the BMW.

EMS responded to the scene and began lifesaving measures on Jakes, but soon declared him to be deceased. The Northumberland County Coroner was called to the scene.

Police issued a regional broadcast for the blue BMW and for Uhuru, who was considered armed and dangerous. The vehicle was seen later Thursday evening on Snydertown Road. Police pulled over the driver, who turned out to be Uhuru's father, Ajani Munsho Uche Uhuru, 54, of Sunbury. The elder Uhuru told police his son called him and asked him to retrieve the vehicle from the Elysburg area. Felony charges of hindering an investigation were filed against the elder Uhuru.

Besides criminal homicide, the younger Uhuru is charged with felonies of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and related misdemeanors.

The elder Uhuru remains in Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing also is scheduled for June 7 at Toomey's office.

