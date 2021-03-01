Beech Creek, Pa. – “Look into my eyes, do you see emptiness?”

Those were the words allegedly said to a Dollar Store employee as she questioned a couple who loaded unpaid merchandise into a stolen van.

State police in Lamar were called to the scene of an alleged robbery on Feb. 19 in Beech Creek. Officers said the employee described two people who left with a shopping cart full of items.

According to an affidavit, Carlos Manuel Pacheco Cortes, 32, of Brooklyn, New York, and Sonia Santana, 22, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, entered the store at 455 Eagle Valley Road. The pair then allegedly filled a shopping cart with various items and walked out of the store.

Officers said the employee followed them to the parking lot. According to the report, that is when Pacheco Cotes pulled a gun from his waist band and pointed it at the employee. He then allegedly said the employee’s name.

Officers said the employee turned around and the pair got into the van and left.

The van was spotted by officers and a 15-mile chase ensued. Officers identified Pacheco Cortes as the driver. According to the report, the chase reached speeds of 110 to 120 mph.

Officers said Pacheco Cortes lost control of the van and both he and Santana were taken into custody. It was discovered the van was reported stolen out of New York.

Pacheco Cortes faces two first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault and robbery and two third-degree felonies of receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude officers. He was denied bail. Court records show he will remain at the Clinton County Prison until a scheduled preliminary hearing.

Santana was charged with the same felonies but was given $250,000 monetary bail for her alleged involvement in the incident. Court records show she was unable to post bail and is currently being held at the Clinton County Prison.