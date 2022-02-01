Selinsgrove, Pa. – A department store employee was charged for allegedly stealing more than $1,400 from her employer.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, Annabelle Dietz, 29, of Selinsgrove, took the money over a two-week period while working at Boscov’s at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Monroe Township.

Police said Dietz conducted fraudulent store returns between Jan. 13 and 28 and in turn, obtained gift cards or cash. Total amount taken was $1448.65.

Dietz was arrested on Jan. 29 and arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe who set bail at $1,500 monetary. She was charged with misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property.

Docket Sheet