The lawyer for the man accused of killing a woman and throwing her severed legs into the Susquehanna River has asked the court to toss his alleged confession as involuntary.

Lycoming County Chief Public Defender Nicole J. Spring said her client Jade G. Babcock, 50, did not sign a Miranda waiver form and smoked crack immediately before his arrest.

"Although no physical beating was involved, the defendant's confession was rendered involuntary based upon his drug usage, mental health conditions, and emotional state," Spring argued.

Related reading: Criminal homicide charge filed in Montoursville missing persons case

Babcock is accused of killing Brenda Jacobs in 2003 and storing her remains inside a coal bin in a barn at 322 Jordan Ave., Montoursville, for over a decade, according to state police.

When his house sold in 2018, Babcock allegedly severed Jacobs' legs and tossed them into the Susquehanna River from the Maynard Street bridge in Williamsport.

State police report that Babcock put the rest of Jacobs' body into a wooden box and moved it to a storage unit in Williamsport and later, Philadelphia.

In May 2019, a severed human leg was found by fishermen along the north bank of the Susquehanna river in the Williamsport area. Williamsport police responded to the area and located another leg, according to court records.

Investigators believe the legs belong to Jacobs although Spring said she was not aware that a positive identification had been made.

Based on a tip, state police discovered legless human remains in a storage unit in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia in Sept. 2019, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office.

Related reading: Human remains found in Philly connected with missing woman from Montoursville

The unit was leased by Jade Babcock, court records state.

Spring is asking the court to suppress evidence seized from the storage unit, claiming that the Philadelphia police did not verify the renter's identity prior to the conducting search.

"Furthermore, the police failed to disclose that the tipster was the estranged girlfriend of the defendant," Spring wrote. "Failure to disclose the information is the equivalent of a material misstatement[.]"

The estranged ex-girlfriend was described only as an "acquaintance" in the search warrant application. Spring claims the omission prevented a judge from considering the tipster's credibility and "making a proper determination of probable cause."

In a sworn written statement, Babcock's ex-girlfriend said he took her to his barn prior to the sale of his house.

He "pulled a body up out of the coal bind (sic). I went into shock as I watched him break the body of Brenda Jacobs in a folded position to fit her into a wooden box," Babcock's ex-girlfriend wrote.

Babcock allegedly told her that he and Jacobs got into an argument around Christmas and "he punched her in the side of her head" in his front master bedroom.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner performed an autopsy of the remains and determined "findings consistent with subdural hematoma," court records show.

The cause and manner of death are still pending, according to Spring's motion.

Spring has asked the court to move the trial venue out of Lycoming County due to pervasive media reports that her client confessed.

"The defendant avers that it will be impossible to select a fair and impartial jury in Lycoming County by the time his case proceeds to trial," Spring wrote.

A hearing on Spring's motion is scheduled for September 22.