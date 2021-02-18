Lock Haven, Pa. — Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse has filed a formal notice that indicates he will seek the death penalty in the homicide case against Jamie Lynne Jackson, 36, Lock Haven.

Jackson is accused of homicide after an investigation into the death of Anson Landon Mitchell Stover, 9, brought forth charges.

Strouse alleged three aggravating circumstances that will be submitted during sentencing if Jackson is convicted.

Strouse alleges those circumstances are that the defendant committed a killing while in perpetration of a felony, that the offense was committed by a means of torture, and the victim was a child under the age of 12.

Jackson is scheduled for a formal arraignment Monday in Lock Haven.