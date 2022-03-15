Lewisburg, Pa. – PSP Milton are investigating the death of a couple at a residence in Union County.

According to the Union County Coroner, Dominick Adamo, police are investigating the deaths of William Wise, 73, and Nancy Wise, 69, who were found early Monday morning at a residence in Buffalo Township, an area known as Mazeppa.

Police were contacted by Central Susquehanna Regional 911 after members of William Cameron Engine Co. of Lewisburg discovered the bodies at the residence on Black Run Road around 8:30 a.m.

No word at this time on cause of death. Adamo said an autopsy is being conducted and it may be quite some time until toxicology results are received.

Members of PSP-Milton Criminal Investigation Unit and PSP Montoursville – Forensic Services Unit also responded to the scene.

Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.



