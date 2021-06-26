Rockefeller Township, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington are reportedly investigating the death of a man found at a residence in Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.

EMTs responded to an emergency call for an unresponsive man around 11 a.m. Sunday morning at the 700 block of Twin Hill Road, according to WKOK News Radio.

The county coroner was later called and declared Justin Brosious, 23, of Sunbury, dead at the scene, according to the WKOK report. A toxicology report is pending.

Trooper Mark Reasner said he could not comment, but the incident is still under investigation.