Washington, D.C. -- In the latest public safety warning from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl takes center stage again.

Overdose deaths in the U.S. have reached new heights recently, claiming a life about every five minutes. Fentanyl brought in from Mexico seems to be the primary cause of U.S. overdoses, according to the DEA.

The recent public safety surge targeted drug networks that use social media to easily and anonymously push drugs. Dealers sell fake prescription pills that appear nearly identical to legitimate medications, closely matching Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin, Adderall, Xanax, and others. Instead of receiving the desired product, customers receive mass-produced fakes containing fentanyl.

The DEA released a Public Safety Alert in September about fake prescriptions to raise awareness about fentanyl-containing counterfeits; the agency found that 40 percent of tested fake prescription pills contained at least two milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered to be a lethal dose. Findings also revealed that fakes containing fentanyl have been found in every state in the U.S.

This year, the DEA has seized enough fentanyl to give a lethal dose to every American and 20.4 million fake prescription pills. Between September 30 and December 13, DEA and law enforcement partners seized more than 1,500 pounds of fentanyl and over eight million fake prescription pills.

The seized drugs were directly linked to at least 46 overdoses and 39 overdose deaths. At least 76 cases involved drug traffickers using social media such as Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to find customers, and 32 cases were linked to major Mexican drug networks.

“Mexican criminal drug networks are harnessing the perfect drug trafficking tool: social media applications that are available on every smartphone,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “They are using these platforms to flood our country with fentanyl. The ease with which drug dealers can operate on social media and other popular smartphone apps is fueling our Nation’s unprecedented overdose epidemic.”

The DEA reminds members of the public that the only safe prescription medications are prescribed by trusted medical professionals, given by a licensed pharmacist. "Prescription drugs" acquired from other sources should be assumed unsafe.

“This holiday season,” Milgram said. “Every parent, family member and friend should take a few minutes to share a simple message: One Pill Can Kill. Know that DEA remains relentless in our commitment to take down the criminal drug networks that threaten the safety and health of American communities.”