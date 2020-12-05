Danville, Pa. – A Danville man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening a woman with a stun gun and a knife during an argument at a residence in Valley Township, Montour County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said Brandon Hendricks, 39, got into an argument with the woman shortly before 10 p.m. at a residence at the 1100 block of Continental Boulevard. The victim told state police that Hendricks was intoxicated when he arrived at the residence in his vehicle.

Hendricks brandished a stun gun and knife and began to wave it at the victim, police said. The female victim fled the residence. Hendricks allegedly followed her and jumped on her vehicle in an attempt to prevent her from leaving.

The victim was able to drive away and contact police.

Hendricks was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and a summary of harassment. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Russell L. Lawton. Bail was set at $10,000.

Docket Sheet