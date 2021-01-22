Danville, Pa. – A Montour County man is accused of attempting to strangle a female victim last week at a residence in Valley Township.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were dispatched to a residence at Meadowbrook Road at 10:30 p.m. Jan. 16 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

When troopers spoke to the female victim, she reportedly told them Nabir Huffin, 21, of Danville, assaulted her over Facebook posts. At one point, Huffin allegedly placed both of his hands around her neck and restricted her from breathing, according to state police.

Huffin was arrested for strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was remanded to Montour County Jail, according to state police.