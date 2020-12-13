Lewisburg, Pa. – A Danville man was charged with felony solicitation after allegedly sending sexually explicit messages via social media to a 14-year-old girl in Union County.

Jacob E. Reedy, 39, is accused of sending explicit messages and pictures via Instagram on Dec. 4 to the girl, according to court documents. Reedy was a friend of the family and had not seen the girl since July.

The girl showed the messages to her mother, who contacted Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Reedy was charged with a felony of corruption of minors, felony criminal solicitation – sexual assault, and misdemeanors of stalking, and harassment. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Docket Sheet