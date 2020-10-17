Lower Mahanoy Township, Pa.— State police at Stonington recently investigated the report of domestic violence at a home in the 800 block of Adams Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

A witness received a text message from a person inside the residence stating they were hiding under the bed, according to police. The call prompted a welfare check by state police.

According to a criminal complaint filed with the Honorable Michael Toomey, a woman met officers outside the residence. She reportedly explained that she'd had an argument with Tracey Lynn Adams, Jr., 45, of Dalmatia.

Police stated in the complaint that when the woman was cooking dinner on October 1, Adams kicked her in the back of both legs. He allegedly told her and a juvenile female at the residence that they were “unimportant” and “replaceable” after the physical interaction. He also allegedly stated he “would have no problem killing them,” according to police.

The woman told officers she packed a bag and had two juveniles picked up by her older sister and boyfriend. The woman later told troopers Adams slapped her on the right side of the head and held a knife to her throat. He also threatened her bodily harm, according to the complaint.

She stated to troopers through the course of all the fighting there were knives, handguns, shotguns, and rifles all within Adams’ reach as he threatened her.

Adams was charged with several offenses that included first degree felony aggravated assault, second degree felony aggravated assault, two counts of third degree felony terroristic threats, and third degree felony endangering the welfare of children.

Adams is currently being held on $75,000 monetary bail.