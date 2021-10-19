Williamsport, Pa. — Timothy Goodreau, 55, of Williamsport was charged with a felony when officers said he took a credit card from a vehicle that was unlocked.

According to an affidavit filed by Montoursville PSP Trooper William Jones, Goodreau made purchases at several stores, totaling $581.46. Authorities said Goodreau used the card at two different Sheetz, a Turkey Hill, MiniMart, and Sunoco throughout Williamsport to purchase cigarettes.

Goodreau was charged with third-degree felony access to a device issued to another person and first-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

Goodreau posted $10,000 unsecured bail on Oct. 12 and is scheduled to meet with Judge Gary Whiteman on Oct. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

