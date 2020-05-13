State police recently executed a search warrant at a Williamsport city home and reportedly uncovered crack cocaine and over $4,000 in cash bills.

Ameerah Blackwell, 26, is in Lycoming County Prison on a felony drug charge in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on May 7.

On May 5, police served a felony arrest warrant on Blackwell's roommate, Derrick Draft, and reportedly noticed "multiple narcotics and signs of narcotics activity in plain sight."

Trooper Jonathan Thompson obtained a search warrant for the home on the 800 block of Wilson Street and returned later that day, he wrote in an affidavit.

"I completed the service of the warrant on the residence and recovered approximately 39 grams of crack cocaine, partially packaged for sale, $4,094 in U.S. currency, $650 in negotiable money orders, two cellular telephones, a small amount of marijuana and a digital scale," Thompson wrote.

Blackwell's mail and identification were located inside the residence, along with Draft's wallet, mail and identification, according to the affidavit.

Blackwell has the residence listed as her approved parole address and during the service of Draft's arrest warrant reportedly told him to get out of her house while on speakerphone, Thompson said.

Blackwell was charged with one count each of ungraded felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and ungraded misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use.

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Aaron S. Biichle on May 21.

