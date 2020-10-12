Williamsport, Pa. – Crack cocaine packaged for sale, digital scales and a large amount of cash were seized from a boarding house in Williamsport, the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit reported.

Nicholas U. Etumnu, 32, of Williamsport, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine on Oct. 5.

Detective Tyson Havens said police served a sealed search warrant on a boarding house in the 600 block of Campbell Street, Willliamsport, on Oct. 5.

Police were seeking "crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine possessed by resident: Nicholas Etumnu and others."

"Etumnu was encountered in his room and found to be in possession of a large amount of cash, digital scales, crack cocaine packaging material and dozens of bags of crack cocaine packaged for sale," Havens wrote.

Havens said additional controlled substances also were found but did not say which ones.

Havens' affidavit does not specify the estimated weight of the drugs seized from Etumnu, or the exact quantity of seized cash.

District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner did not respond to an inquiry about the exact amount of money or drugs seized by his detective.

Etumnu previously was arrested in June for allegedly possessing seven ounces of cocaine. He was jailed on that charge on June 8 but was released after posting a $150,000 surety bond on July 13.

Related reading: Approximately 7 ounces of suspected cocaine seized in Williamsport: NEU

For the new charge, Etumnu was jailed on Oct. 5 in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.