Danville, Pa. — Jon Lewis Brubaker, 45, of Sunbury is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault after authorities said he punched a woman as she performance a COVID test.

Burbaker told authorities they shoved plastic into his nose and attempted to hide it there. According to the report, Brubaker said the woman jumped at him and he threw his hands up.

After speaking with a witness, officer Cody Jay Clossen of the Mahoning Township Police Department wrote, “She informed me she was giving Jon Brubaker a COVID test when he struck her in the face with a closed fist.”

Along with the aggravated assault charge, Brubaker was also given a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense of harassment. No bail or court date were listed for Brubaker.

