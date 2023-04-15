GUILTY_2023
Scranton, Pa.  — A couple from California pleaded guilty on April 11 in federal court for charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Bryce Stanger, 34, and Tanya Stanger, 33, of San Yisidro, admitted to conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and more than 400 grams of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. 

The charge stems from an incident in August of 2021, in which members of the Pennsylvania state police made a traffic stop on the Stanger's vehicle in Union County. Troopers searched the vehicle and seized approximately 30 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and a kilogram of fentanyl.  

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann heard the case. The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The maximum penalty under federal law is up to life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. 

