Lewisburg, Pa. – A Bloomsburg couple is charged with allegedly under-ringing more than $1,600 of merchandise at Walmart in Kelly Township, Union County.

Shane M. Temple, 33, and Amanda R. Temple, 21, committed 19 incidents of under-ringing items between Oct. 9 and Nov. 22, 2020 at the store, totaling $1,636.22 stolen, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Logan Spiece.

The couple took bar codes off plastic tumbler cups priced at $.25 and put them on other items. They initially started under-ringing essentials at the self-checkout register such as food, but that escalated to under-ringing power tools and other high value items, Spiece wrote.

Walmart loss prevention contact PSP Milton on Dec. 8. In an interview, the couple told police that they had sold the power tools on Facebook Marketplace, according to Spiece.

Felony charges of retail theft were filed against Shane and Amanda Temple at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. Bail was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing for the couple is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Docket Sheet Shane Temple

Docket Sheet Amanda Temple