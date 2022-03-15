Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A Williamsport couple was arrested last weekend for allegedly stealing copper piping from a vacant building on the Golden Strip that will soon be razed to make way for a Chipotle restaurant.

James R. Kane, 46, and Cheryl A. Kane, 43, were charged with felonies of burglary, criminal trespass; misdemeanors of theft, drug possession, and related charges for the incident that occurred early the morning of March 12.

According to a report from PSP Montoursville, the couple arrived at 1955 E. Third Street, the former King House Buffet, shortly before 6:30 a.m. The couple then removed copper piping and valves from the building.

Police located the couple later that day and took them into custody. Both were arraigned by on-call District Judge William C. Solomon who set bail at $100,000 monetary. Cheryl's bail was later lowered to $99,000 to make her eligible for supervised bail.

Both James and Cheryl Kane were remanded to Lycoming County Prison and await a preliminary hearing set for March 28 at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

The building is supposed to be razed this spring after Loyalsock Township Supervisors approved land development for a Chipotle restaurant. The property was formerly an Asian buffet restaurant that has been closed for at least 10 years.

The theft of copper has risen in recent years, as copper is currently worth more than $4 per pound. The U.S. Department of Energy says the rise in thefts has grown into a $1 billion per year issue, according to West Bend insurance. Construction sites, abandoned buildings, and commercial air and heating units have been targets for thieves who sell the copper for cash.

