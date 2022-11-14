Williamsport, Pa. — Neighbors at an apartment building in Williamsport heard a cat meowing for a at least a month inside a vacant apartment, according to Shawn McMonigle, humane police officer for SPCA.

The previous tenants, William LaBarge, 42, and Jennifer LaBarge, 41, had moved out of 727 W. Fourth Street by early October to a new address in Catawissa, according to the affidavit.

McMonigle spoke to the property manager on Oct. 19, who told him that Jennifer had moved out three weeks prior. A maintenance person saw the black cat inside the apartment, which he believed was living off garbage inside. The property manager also told McMonigle about a fish tank in the living room.

McMonigle called Jennifer and left a message asking her to retrieve the cat. Jennifer did not call him back, McMonigle said. He left a door hanger on the apartment door with his contact information.

By Oct. 21, McMonigle still had not received a response from the owners. A neighbor told McMonigle that they had not seen anyone come to the apartment to take care of the cat. McMonigle obtained a search warrant to enter the apartment and seized the cat and a goldfish.

When William LaBarge called McMonigle on Oct. 28, he reportedly told him he had been checking on the cat regularly and had been there the evening of Oct. 21 to take care of the animals.

However, McMonigle pointed out that he seized the animals the afternoon of Oct. 21, so they would not have been there by the time William came to take care of them. The locks had been changed on Oct. 18 by the property owner, McMonigle said.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Christian D. Frey. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 6.

Docket Sheet William LaBarge

Docket Sheet Jennifer LaBarge

