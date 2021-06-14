Potter County, Pa. —State Police in Coudersport said a woman was charged with felony possession of unstamped cigarettes after they discovered 16,500 in her possession.

According to troopers, a stop for speeding was made on March 7 on Northern Potter Road and Buet Street in Bingham Township. Danielle Decker, 37, of Wellsboro was found to be in possession of the cigarettes.

Along with the felony charge, Decker was also given a misdemeanor of possession of 1,000 or more unstamped cigarettes and a summary offense of speeding.