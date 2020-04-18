The Hughesville man who took a minor with him to sell stolen scrap metal recently was sentenced to county jail time.

Under four separate criminal dockets, Tyrone B. Sanders, 22, of Hughesville, was sentenced on Wednesday for several felonies and misdemeanors, according to Lycoming County Courthouse records.

Sanders was recorded on a trail camera stealing scrap metal from an outbuilding in Montgomery Borough on Sept. 26, 2019, according to an affidavit by Montgomery Borough Police Department Patrolman Kenneth C. Flewelling.

The next day, on Sept. 27, 2019, Sanders took a juvenile with him to Staiman's Recycling in Williamsport to sell the stolen items, State Police at Montoursville reported.

For the scrap metal theft, Sanders was sentenced by President Judge Nancy L. Butts to five to 12 months in county prison, with eligibility for work release. The sentence will run consecutively to all other sentences. Sanders will owe $2,500 restitution.

Sanders pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first degree misdemeanor corruption of minors and was sentenced by Butts to one to three months in county prison, which he maxed out with credit for time served. He will owe $198 restitution.

In a third and unrelated criminal case, Sanders was sentenced Wednesday to 24 months of consecutive probation for third degree felony theft.

In June 2019, Sanders stole over $2,300 from his former employer, Fuel On, 1 N. Main Street, Hughesville, according to an affidavit by Hughesville Borough Police Officer Ryan Travelpiece.

In a fourth and unrelated case, Sanders was sentenced for a drug crime that occurred in Aug 2018.

He was sentenced to one to two months in county prison for one count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, both ungraded misdemeanors. He maxed out the sentence with credit for time served.

Sanders must also serve a total of 75 hour of community service - 25 consecutive hours for each case.

