Danville, Pa. -- The Montour County Coroner's Office and State Police at Milton are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on Saturday at Danville State Hospital.
Tajuan Crum, 26, was found dead in his room at 10:35 a.m. June 18, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn. Crum, of the Shamokin area, was last seen alive between 8 and 9 p.m. June 17.
An autopsy was performed on June 20 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Results are pending further testing and investigation, according to Lynn.
