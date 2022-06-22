Death investigation_2020

Danville, Pa. -- The Montour County Coroner's Office and State Police at Milton are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive on Saturday at Danville State Hospital.

Tajuan Crum, 26, was found dead in his room at 10:35 a.m. June 18, according to Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn. Crum, of the Shamokin area, was last seen alive between 8 and 9 p.m. June 17. 

An autopsy was performed on June 20 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Results are pending further testing and investigation, according to Lynn. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.